Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $882.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

