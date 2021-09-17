Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 676,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Prologis by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

