Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enel Américas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enel Américas by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 851,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enel Américas by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,127,482 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enel Américas by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 758,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enel Américas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Enel Américas stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. 997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,699. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

