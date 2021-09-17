SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $184.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

