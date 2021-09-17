Greenleaf Trust Acquires 5,578 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,236. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.