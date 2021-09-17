Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.30% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $58.23 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

