Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

