Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10,230.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $66,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $299.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

