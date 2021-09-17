Short Interest in CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Grows By 149.5%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNFN remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. 18,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,718. CFN Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

