Short Interest in CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Grows By 149.5%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CNFN remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. 18,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,718. CFN Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.