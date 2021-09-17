Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.
AGTC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,611. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.
AGTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.