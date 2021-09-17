Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Plans GBX 25 Dividend

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock traded down GBX 300 ($3.92) on Friday, hitting £112.90 ($147.50). 31,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of £116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of £110.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 9,040 ($118.11) and a one year high of £123.10 ($160.83).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £124.50 ($162.66) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, with a total value of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

