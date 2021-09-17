Short Interest in Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Rises By 200.0%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Crawford United stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $110.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.36. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

