Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $21.17

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 21.17, but opened at 22.86. Lucid Group shares last traded at 22.25, with a volume of 367,369 shares.

LCID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.