Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Up to $23.27

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $24.50. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

KNTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.58.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 900,654 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

