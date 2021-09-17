ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.14. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 391 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734 in the last three months. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ImmunityBio by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 866,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

