Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $46.13

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.13, but opened at $17.99. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 46,797 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $878.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

