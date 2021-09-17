Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $265.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of -319.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.09 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,754 shares of company stock worth $69,990,178. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

