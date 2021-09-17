Shadows Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $179,014.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00134608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.18 or 0.00769435 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.