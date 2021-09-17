Apriem Advisors Acquires New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 242,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,795,617. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

