Apriem Advisors Invests $202,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Apriem Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.52. 11,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,883. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.30.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.