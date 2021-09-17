Greenleaf Trust Purchases 335 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,929. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

