Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 21,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,662. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $52.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.68.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

