Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT at $680.71

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $680.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,095,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $720.71. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,997. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $297.44 and a twelve month high of $735.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $681.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

