Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $107.36 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

