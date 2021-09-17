abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,536 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $46,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $68.38 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

