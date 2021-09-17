89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $57.13 Average PT from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.10. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,991. The company has a market cap of $403.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 50.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

