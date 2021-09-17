abrdn plc Has $55.67 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $55,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $258.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $230.27 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

