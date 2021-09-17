L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.