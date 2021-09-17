The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,991,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

