53,020 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

BOOT stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

