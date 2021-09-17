Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 28,859 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 816.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 924.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 836.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,906. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.79, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

