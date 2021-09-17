NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,542,000 after buying an additional 1,570,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NOV by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 14,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,568. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

