CWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,940 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

TTGT stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

