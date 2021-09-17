Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $213.83

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.83.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,913,000 after buying an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $207.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.