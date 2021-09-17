The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Raised by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 69.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 205,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,657 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp boosted its position in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 181,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

