CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 306.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

NYSE:WD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $113.96. 145,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

