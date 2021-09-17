Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,504. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

