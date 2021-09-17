Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,494. The company has a market cap of C$18.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$32.14.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.618974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.