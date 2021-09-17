The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after buying an additional 26,731 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 36.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. cut their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

