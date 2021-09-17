Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 5,083 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

