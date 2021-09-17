$799.50 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $799.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.70 million and the highest is $825.30 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $918.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

