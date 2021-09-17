Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $6.03 on Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $6.03 or 0.00012735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a market cap of $398,521.15 and approximately $29,715.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00134062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00765991 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

