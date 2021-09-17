NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Hits $3,026.40 on Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for about $3,026.40 or 0.06391383 BTC on exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $838,960.51 and $538.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00134062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00765991 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 277 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

