Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading 6.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.97. 3,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 130,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Specifically, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.23 million, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

