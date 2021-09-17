Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

