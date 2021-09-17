Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.31.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
Further Reading: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.