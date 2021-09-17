MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €215.00 ($252.94) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €209.92 ($246.97).

Shares of ETR MTX traded up €1.50 ($1.76) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €188.45 ($221.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €204.60. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.74.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

