Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

