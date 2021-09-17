Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

