ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

OKE opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.