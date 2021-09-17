Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 123,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.